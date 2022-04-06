Left Menu

Hungary's foreign ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-04-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:28 IST
Hungary's foreign ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Hungary

Hungary's foreign ministry has summoned Ukraine's ambassador over what it called his offensive statements on Hungary's stance regarding the war, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"It is time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people," Szijjarto said in a statement, referring to a landslide win by the ruling party in Sunday's elections.

