Patole says Cong has 'big evidence' on delay in MLC nominations from Governor quota

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said his party has got big evidence of why the 12 names recommended by the MVA government to be nominated as MLCs from Governors quota are not being approved.Speaking to media persons here, Patole said the evidence will be shared at the right time.

Updated: 06-04-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:43 IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said his party has got “big evidence” of why the 12 names recommended by the MVA government to be nominated as MLCs from Governor's quota are “not being approved”.

Speaking to media persons here, Patole said the “evidence” will be shared at the right time. “We have got big evidence of why the 12 MLCs from the Governor's quota are not being appointed. ''We will share the evidence at the right time. We have got the evidence of what goes on in the Raj Bhavan,” he said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had submitted to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari its list of 12 personalities to be appointed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from his quota in November 2020.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has a total of 78 members.

The MLC nomination issue was raised by NCP president Sharad Pawar during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier in the day. PTI ENM RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

