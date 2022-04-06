JP Nadda Interacts with envoys of 13 nations at launch of 'Know BJP' event

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday interacted with envoys of 13 nations at party headquarters on the occasion of the party's foundation day under its "know BJP" initiative. The BJP aims to foster friendly relations with foreign countries and in this context, he apprised them of the party's history, characteristics, ideology and development initiatives taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP's foreign affairs in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale, welcomed the foreign diplomats to the event. The national vice president Baijayant Jai Panda, while delivering the inaugural speech, briefed the delegates about the party's ideology and its expansion over the years. Following Panda's speech, a short film on the journey of the party from 1951 till date was shown to the delegates. Out of the three-hour stay of the Head of the Missions to BJP HQ, 50 per cent of the time was spent in the question and answer session of Nadda with the Diplomats.

"I welcome you to the headquarters of the biggest political party. The journey of the BJP from nothing to today has been full of difficulties and struggles. Today, we have completed 42 years as a party but our history dates back to 1951 with the establishment of Jan Sangh," said Nadda. He added that the party has never sacrificed its ideology since the party's establishment.

"Without compromising on principles and ideology, it has been our commitment to building a new India on the basis of cultural nationalism, mankind and Antyodaya. Every effort we put in through our protests or governments is in line to achieve these objectives," he added. The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block level from April 6 to 14. "Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize. On April 14, party workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor. (ANI)

