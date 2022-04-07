DMK men court arrest during agitation on fuel price hike

Leader of the Opposition in the Puducherry Assembly and convenor of the territorial unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) R Siva and its cadres courted arrest on Thursday when they tried to besiege the House over fuel price hike.

Siva and other legislators of the DMK - Annibal Kennedy, Senthil Kumar and L.Sampath and party presidium chairman S P Sivakumar - raised slogans against the Central and State governments and condemned the rise in price of fuel and cooking gas.

The legislators arrived by bullock-carts for the protest in front of the Assembly premises and charged the Puducherry government with accepting the alleged anti- people policies of the Central government.

Siva told the gathering before courting arrest that there was a move to privatise the electricity department. He said, ''The territorial government should strongly resist the Centre`s steps to private the power sector.'' Police were deployed in strength and intervened to arrest the legislators and the cadres of the DMK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)