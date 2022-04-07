Left Menu

Pakistani opposition leader Sharif says he is allies' candidate for the next PM

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:18 IST
Pakistani opposition leader Sharif says he is allies' candidate for the next PM
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said his allies have nominated him as the next prime minister if they are able to vote out Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

Sharif was addressing a joint press conference along with other opposition leaders who won a court case earlier on Thursday that overturned a move by Khan to dodge the ouster vote and dissolve the lower house of parliament.

The opposition allies have a majority in the assembly after Khan allies defected away from his government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022