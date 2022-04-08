Telangana ministers take exception to Governor’s comments

Two Telangana ministers on Friday took exception to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments, expressing concern over alleged protocol violations during her officials visits and other issues, while the opposition BJP asked as to why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not responding on the issue.

State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said information about the Governor’s visit to the temple at Yadadri was only given in the nick of time which made it difficult to arrange protocol.

Referring to Soundararajan's alleged comments that she could have dissolved the assembly (in a particular context), Reddy asked whether democracy did not exist.

In undivided Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao was restored as Chief Minister after he was dethroned from his post involving the then Governor, he said.

Governor Soundararajan would get respect as per the Constitutional norms, he said, adding that she should conduct herself in a respectful manner.

State ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod said Soundararajan appeared to have spoken like a BJP leader when she “criticised” the TRS government.

Taking exception to the state ministers’ comments during the last few days that they respected the Governor and also followed protocol, former BJP MLA N V S S Prabhakar said people watched the protocol violations on social media during the Governor’s visits to Yadadri temple and ‘Sammakka-Sarakka’ tribal festival.

Slamming the comments that Soundararajan was a BJP leader earlier, Prabhakar said the government ignored the responsibility of respecting the office of Governor.

He said the Chief Minister should put an end to the issue by apologising to the Governor.

Asked about TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao’s comments that they never insulted Soundararajan, Prabhakar said the Chief Minister should respond when the Governor herself commented on what is happening.

''It is the duty of the honourable chief minister of a state to respond when a Constitutional head of a state is speaking. Why is the CM making the ministers speak?” Prabhakar said.

Soundararajan, in the last couple of days, expressed concern over officials not turning up for her visits and also alleged inadequate response from government to Raj Bhavan events.

