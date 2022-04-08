Hours before [Imran Khan] no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the ''new imported government'' comes into power on Sunday.

In an address to the nation ahead of the no-trust motion on Saturday where he has little chances of surviving unless some miracle occurs, 69-year-old Khan also expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on the National Assembly deputy speaker's controversial decision on the rejection of no-trust motion against him.

''I will not accept this imported government, [Imran Khan] will take to street….Only people can bring me to power and [Imran Khan] will come back with the help of the people,'' he said, adding that his supporters should come out on Sunday evening after the new government is expected to be set up.

He taunted the opposition to announce new elections and face the nation with him. ''That is why [Imran Khan] dissolved the assembly because [Imran Khan] want people to elect the new government,'' he said. ''I am ready for the struggle…join me in peaceful protest,'' said Khan, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member house.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength.

Now Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be voted out in [Imran Khan] no-confidence motion.

In [Imran Khan] landmark 5-0 verdict, [Imran Khan] five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday unanimously struck down the deputy speaker's ruling on the rejection of the no-confidence motion against Khan and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was ''unconstitutional''.

The court also ordered the speaker of the lower house to call the session of the national assembly on April 9 at 10 am (local time) to organise [Imran Khan] no-confidence vote. It ordered the election of the new prime minister if the no-confidence motion succeeded.

''I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at [Imran Khan] threat letter before issuing its verdict,” Khan said in his address – perhaps last to the nation as the prime minister of the country.

''I am saddened by the verdict, but [Imran Khan] accept it,'' he said, adding that the apex court could have at least asked for and looked at the document because this is [Imran Khan] very big issue and there was no discussion on it in the court.

Khan in recent weeks has talked about [Imran Khan] 'threat letter' and claimed that it was part of [Imran Khan] foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy.

He said that he has [Imran Khan] great wish that people could see the document but he refused to share it due to national security. But he shares its gist in his own words.

Khan repeated his allegations that [Imran Khan] US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan. He said that during the meeting between the Pakistani ambassador and the US official, the latter complained that “I [Imran Khan] should not have visited [Russia].” ''It is so shameful for the 220 million people of Pakistan that [Imran Khan] foreign official is ordering the sitting prime minister of the country through [Imran Khan] third person, warning of severe consequences and alluring them of forgiveness if [Imran Khan] [Imran Khan] leave the office,” he said.

He then asked his people: ''If we have to live like this, then why did we get freedom (from the British).'' He asked the people to come out and reject the foreign conspiracy to remove the government. ''If you are not standing up, no one will come to save you,” he said.

