"A new symphony and I am the conductor," says HK leadership contender

Hong Kong's former No. 2 official John Lee, who has announced he will run in a leadership election in May, said on Saturday he plans a new chapter for the global financial hub that has been wracked by unprecedented upheaval with protests and COVID-19.

Lee, 64, resigned on Wednesday to run to replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam, whose five-year term ends on June 30. Lam oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in Hong Kong history with pro-democracy demonstrations and coronavirus. "This will be a new symphony and I am the conductor," Lee, who was the city's security chief during anti-government protests in 2019, told a press conference.

"Together, we will play a more splendid new piece for Hong Kong." Fleshing out his policy platform, Lee said loyalty to the central government was a priority for any chief executive and part of his platform included accelerating plans to resolve the city's chronic housing shortage.

Hong Kong media reports said this week that Beijing officials want Lee to be the only candidate, and will not give the green light to others to stand against him. Lee said he welcomed any other leadership contenders.

The city's four biggest property tycoons, including CK Asset's Victor Li, son of billionaire Li Ka-Shing, said in separate statements this week that Lee was a suitable candidate to lead Hong Kong to stability. The show of support, from some of the city's most powerful property tycoons, came before Lee officially announced his bid to run for leader, signaling the move had already been approved and received tacit approval from some Hong Kong business people.

