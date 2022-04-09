Left Menu

Cong names Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as its new Punjab chief, Bajwa is CLP leader

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday appointed Amarinder Singh Brar Raja Warring as the partys new Punjab chief in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and former Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa as the new legislature party leader.While Warring won the recent assembly elections from the Gidderbaha constituency, Bajwa was elected as an MLA from the Qadian assembly constituency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:26 IST
Cong names Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as its new Punjab chief, Bajwa is CLP leader
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday appointed Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as the party's new Punjab chief in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and former Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa as the new legislature party leader.

While Warring won the recent assembly elections from the Gidderbaha constituency, Bajwa was elected as an MLA from the Qadian assembly constituency. ''The Congress President has appointed Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as President and Bharat Bhushan Ashu as Working President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,'' the party said in a statement. ''The Congress president has appointed Pratap Singh Bajwa as Leader and Raj Kumar Chabbewal as deputy Leader of Punjab Congress Legislature Party in Punjab,'' the statement added. Warring replaces cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had to resign after the Congress lost power in Punjab.

Following the party's drubbing in the five states that went to polls recently, Sonia Gandhi had asked the state Congress chiefs to resign. She had also revamped the Manipur and Goa units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022