Former chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission Josephine dies

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 10-04-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 14:32 IST
CPI(M) leader and former chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, M C Josephine, died on Sunday afternoon, a day after she was admitted to AKG Hospital here following a heart attack during the ongoing party congress there.

She was 74 years old.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury condoled the death of Josephine during the party congress at Kannur. Party leader and present Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi, speaking to reporters here, said it was ''shocking'' news.

She said that no one was aware that Josephine was suffering from any serious illness and it was very distressing to hear about her death.

