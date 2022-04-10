Left Menu

Jai Ram Thakur to continue as Himachal Pradesh CM: Nadda

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:26 IST
Jai Ram Thakur to continue as Himachal Pradesh CM: Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the party won't replace Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and upcoming state Assembly polls will be contested under his leadership.

Nadda made the statement when asked about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's claim that Union minister Anurag Thakur will replace Jai Ram Thakur as the state CM.

Jai Ram Thakur is doing work and he will continue with it in future, Nadda told reporters.

He will not be replaced and the BJP will contest the Assembly elections under his leadership, he added.

To another question, Nadda said none of the state ministers will be changed. He, however, said 10 to 15 per cent of sitting BJP MLAs may not get ticket in the elections. Ten to 15 per cent BJP MLAs did not get ticket in the UP Assembly elections and it is likely to happen here too, he added.

Nadda also exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge as one of the main political parties in Punjab.

He said the BJP used to contest only 23 of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab as a junior alliance partner but in the recently held elections there, it contested on 68 seats as a senior alliance partner. So, the BJP will emerge as a major ideological alternative in Punjab in the next elections, he added.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for later this year.

While earlier the elections always remained a bipolar contest between the Congress and the BJP, this time the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to gain a foothold in the state. AAP had stormed to power in Punjab in the just-concluded Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022