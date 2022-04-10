Left Menu

Sitaram Yechury re-elected as general secretary of CPI (M)

Sitaram Yechury has been re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday in the 23rd Party Congress held in the Kannur district of Kerala.

Sitaram Yechury re-elected as general secretary of CPI (M)
CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Sitaram Yechury has been re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday in the 23rd Party Congress held in the Kannur district of Kerala. He was chosen to lead the party by an 85-member new Central Committee that was elected at the Party Congress.

He was first elected to the post on April 9, 2015 in the 21st Party Congress held in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. In the 22nd Party Congress held in Hyderabad in 2018, Yechury bagged the second term for the highest post in the left party. He succeeded Prakash Karat who had held the top post in the party for three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2015.

Yechury's responsibility is to revive the party, at present CPI (M) has only been restricted to three states i.e. Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. During the ongoing event (Congress) he had declared party is giving priority to regional alliances with an aim to weaken Bharatiya Janata Party.

"CPI(M) was ready for electoral alliances with secular parties. He said the party was giving priority to regional alliances with the aim of weakening the BJP in all states," Yechury. The 85-member new Central Committee is consisted of 15 women and 17 new cadres, while the 17-member Politburo has three new entrants.

The 17 elected members of the politburo are Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, Md Salim, Surjya Kanta Mishra, BV Raghavulu, Tapan Sen, Nilotpal Basu, M A Baby, G Ramakrishnan, Subhashini Ali, Ramchandra Dome, Dr Ashok Dhawale and A Vijayaraghavan. The CPI (M) 23rd Congress was held in Kannur, Kerala from 6 to 10 April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

