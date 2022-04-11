French conservative Ciotti says he will not vote for Macron in second round

French conservative Eric Ciotti said on Sunday that he would not vote for President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the presidential election on April 24.

"I will give no voting instructions to anyone... French people are free to vote for who they want. What I can tell you tonight is that I will not vote for Emmanuel Macron," Ciotti told his supporters.

His conservative party's candidate, Valerie Pecresse, did not qualify for the second round.

