France's Macron reaches out to voters, says "nothing is decided yet"

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 01:39 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France's incumbent leader Emmanuel Macron urged citizens to block his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen from power when the two go head-to-head in an April 24 presidential runoff vote.

In a speech to his supporters, Macron said that "nothing is decided" yet and pledged he would work to convince all voters, including those who abstained or voted for candidates on the far-right and hardleft, to vote for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

