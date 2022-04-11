Left Menu

Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row: Satisfied with talks with Raj, says Pune MNS man

A top Pune MNS functionary who had differed with party chief Raj Thackeray over the latters attack on azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques on Monday said he would remain with the party as his doubts had been completely cleared.Vasant More, who was Pune unit chief of the MNS, said he had met Thackeray during the day and was 100 per cent satisfied with the talks.All my doubts have been cleared.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:57 IST
Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row: Satisfied with talks with Raj, says Pune MNS man
  • Country:
  • India

A top Pune MNS functionary who had differed with party chief Raj Thackeray over the latter's attack on azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques on Monday said he would remain with the party as his doubts had been completely cleared.

Vasant More, who was Pune unit chief of the MNS, said he had met Thackeray during the day and was ''100 per cent'' satisfied with the talks.

''All my doubts have been cleared. Raj saheb has asked to me attend tomorrow's rally in Thane. He said I will get answers to all the questions in the rally. I am 100 per cent satisfied. I had been saying since the first day that I am with the MNS and will remain with the MNS,” he said.

Thackeray had, during his Gudi Padwa rally in Shivaji Park here on April 2, said he would counter azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques with Hanuman Chalisa.

More, at the time, had said he needed to take an inclusive approach and this would mean it would be difficult to implement Thackeray's diktat in his civic ward.

More, whose term ended a few weeks ago, represented a Pune civic ward with a sizable Muslim population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022