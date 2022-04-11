'Bullet train of crime' running under BJP's second term in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that in the second term of the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, criminals have become more fearless and a ''bullet train of crime'' is running in the state.

In a statement issued here, Yadav said the law and order situation in the state is bad and people are living in fear.

''In the second term of the BJP in UP, criminals are more fearless than before. They have no fear of police at all. Incidents of bank robbery, locker theft, rape, shooting and murder are taking place unabated. The people of the state are scared and there is an atmosphere of fear all around. A bullet train of crime is running in UP,'' the SP chief said.

''The law and order situation is in a bad shape under the BJP government. The chief minister makes tall claims but the truth is that he has no control over the administrative machinery. In a way, 'shunya kaal' (Zero Hour) of law and order is going on in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

The brother of a village head was murdered in Raebareli and a businessman was murdered in front of a police station in Budaun, Yadav said, citing some of the recent incidents in the state.

The anti-Romeo squads under 'Mission Shakti Abhiyan' have remained on paper, he said.

''In Meerut, many girl students became victims of molestation. In Noida, a girl committed suicide by setting herself on fire as no action was taken by police on her complaint of molestation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)