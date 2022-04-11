Maha govt's image would have been different if Sharad Pawar had been CM: State Congress leader

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur on Monday while praising Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the government's image would have been different if he had been made the Chief Minister of the state. "If Sharad Pawar were the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today, the image (of the government) would have been different," said Thakur at an event in Amaravati district on Sunday where Sharad Pawar too was present.

"Sharad Pawar had been the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times, but today in this hour of need we want him again to guide us. No matter how many attacks are made on us, Maharashtra will always remain stable," she added. Praising the courage of the NCP chief for attending the event in Amaravati even after an alleged attack at his residence recently on Friday, the Congress leader said your (Pawar's) courage must be appreciated.

"Everyone here was curious whether or not you will be coming. You are older than us, but you are not tired. It is worth learning from you. It is our good fortune that you are present with us today. It is our destiny that you are with us today in this event even after such a big attack on your residence," she said. Shiv Sena leader Neelam Ghore took a dig at the Congress leader over her statement by asking whether she will propose to make Sharad Pawar the chairman of the Congress-led UPA alliance.

"I think Sharad Pawar should be made UPA President That will benefit the whole of India. Will you (Yashomati Thakur) make the proposal?" tweeted Neelam Ghore. Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress has formed an alliance government in Maharashtra which is led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place. (ANI)

