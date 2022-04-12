Delhi: Congress to vacate Sevadal office after orders from Directorate of Estates

Left Menu

The Congress, after receiving orders from the Directorate of Estates, will vacate its Sevadal office at 26 Akbar Road in New Delhi soon, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 11:36 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress, after receiving orders from the Directorate of Estates, will vacate its Sevadal office at 26 Akbar Road in New Delhi soon, according to sources. Alternate land has already been allotted to the Party at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in Delhi where the new building is under construction. Despite the time frame for vacating the office being extended several times as construction was stopped due to the COVID pandemic, the construction work at the new office is still incomplete.

Till then, the Sevadal Office will be shifted to 5, Raisina Marg where Indian Youth Congress and NSUI office is situated. Meanwhile, temporary cabins will be added at AICC HQs for the AICC Secretaries whose offices were allotted at 26, Akbar Road, a Senior Leader told ANI. Right Now Congress Party has three Bungalows at the Lutyens' Delhi, 24 Akbar Road which is AICC Headquarter, 26 Akbar Road for Sevadal, and 5 Raisina Road for NSUI and IYC office.

According to sources, the construction of the new Congress office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is in the final phase and all the offices of Congress will be shifted there by the end of this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

