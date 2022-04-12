Civil contractor's death: Cong. hurls '40 per cent Sarkar' barb at ruling BJP, govt promises transparent probe

The death of a contractor who levelled corruption charges against a Karnataka Minister erupted into a major political row on Tuesday with the opposition Congress calling for the resignation or dismissal of the Minister concerned while the party's top leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the matter.

While Bommai said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, a defiant K S Eshwarappa, who is facing the heat over the death of Santosh Patil, refused to resign from the cabinet, insisting he was not at fault and that he had even filed a defamation suit against the deceased after he had alleged the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister (RDPR) had demanded 40 per cent commission for some works.

Earlier, Patil's body was found in a room of a private lodge in the coastal town of Udupi. In his purported message on social media before the death, Patil, who hails from Belagavi district, allegedly held the Minister responsible for his death.

''He was found dead. It is not a case of hanging. The room has been sealed. Next step will be taken after the arrival of forensic team from Mangaluru,'' Udupi superintendent of police N Vishnuvardhana told reporters.

Patil's wife Jayashri told reporters in Belagavi: ''My husband is not the one who can commit suicide. It is a murder. A man who always advised people not to commit suicide cannot take such a drastic step. What does it mean that a man who happily spoke to me last evening is no more,'' she asked.

On March 30, Patil, who had claimed himself to be a BJP worker, alleged he had executed a work in the RDPR department and wanted the payment but that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in the Rs four crore work, prompting a the rival Congress to dub the ruling BJP as ''40 per cent sarkar.'' The Minister had not only rubbished his charge then, but also filed a defamation suit against him.

On Tuesday, Eshwarappa ruled out his resignation, as demanded by the opposition.

''There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere,'' Eshwarappa said and reiterated that he did not know Patil.

According to him, based on Patil's allegation, the Union Ministry for Rural Development had written to the RDPR in Karnataka and accordingly, an answer was given.

''It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice was sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else,'' Eshwarappa said.

Launching a scathing attack, Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister and the Karnataka chief minister of being complicit in the contractor’s death, saying that the victim's pleas to them went unanswered.

''BJP’s 40% Commission Government in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta(worker). The victim's pleas to the PM went unanswered. The PM and CM are complicit. #BJPCorruptionFiles (sic),'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

State Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, ''Santosh K Patil, a BJP worker himself, has clearly said that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. This comes under the ingredients (of offence) under Section 300 of the IPC warranting punishment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.'' ''Eshwarappa should be arrested immediately and he should be dismissed from the cabinet forthwith. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai should not allow him to continue as minister in his cabinet since he is facing murder charge. It is a serious offence punishable with life imprisonment or death penalty,'' the Leader of Opposition, also a former CM, said.

Later in a series of tweets, he said the ''entire BJP is responsible for his (Patil) death''.

''Sequence of events suggest that Santosh Patil did not take the decision in haste. He had written letters to @PMOIndia @narendramodi & @MoRD_GOI @girirajsinghbjp to provide relief from corruption by @ikseshwarappa. The entire @BJP4India is responsible for his death,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Calling the Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka as ''40% BJP Sarkar'', he said, ''Narendra Modi should be ashamed to coin the slogan 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' (won't indulge in corruption nor would allow others). He should limit himself to writing scripts for Bollywood films, instead of running the govt. I am not sure if he is capable to do even that.'' Meanwhile, Bommai said that the police has been asked to probe the issue 'systematically.' ''We have given direction to the police to probe the matter systematically such as forensic science, spot inspection, inquiry and everything should be in accordance with the law. It will be an honest and transparent investigation,'' Bommai told reporters in Mangaluru.

To a query on opposition Congress' demand for Eshwarappa's resignation over the death, he said, ''A police officer had committed suicide in the past when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister. I want to ask you, did Siddaramaiah resign''.

Bommai further said Eshwarappa had told him during the recent assembly session that he had filed a defamation suit against the deceased contractor and a notice has been sent to him. Also, a case has been registered against a media house, he added.

''Eshwarappa has rejected the charge and has filed a defamation suit as well. All these will be part of the investigation,'' Bommai added.

The Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that communal passion is being flared up in Karnataka to ''cover up rampant corruption'' in the State, which is ''evident from the instant case''.

''The CM and PM should Lodge an FIR of Murder and Corruption against the BJP Minister. Arrest the Minister. Dismiss him as a Minister. Conduct an independent probe. Otherwise, it will be clear that CM Bommai is complicit in the alleged corruption (sic),'' Surjewala said on Twitter.

''Dear Friends of the BJP, At least show guts to speak for a fellow BJP worker! The wife of BJP Worker, Late Santosh Patil is crying and telling how she had to sell her jewelry to fulfil the insatiable lust of Corruption. Will Sh. J.P. Nadda speak up (sic)?'' he asked Meanwhile, Congress activists staged a demonstration in Bengaluru demanding the arrest of Eshwarappa and his expulsion from the Cabinet.

