'Bhagwant Mann rubber stamp CM,' Opposition slams Kejriwal for holding meeting with Punjab officials

Opposition parties on Tuesday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for meeting with Punjab government officials allegedly in the absence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann and alleged that the Delhi CM was ruling Punjab through "remote control."

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:32 IST
'Bhagwant Mann rubber stamp CM,' Opposition slams Kejriwal for holding meeting with Punjab officials
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Opposition parties on Tuesday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for meeting with Punjab government officials allegedly in the absence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann and alleged that the Delhi CM was ruling Punjab through "remote control." They also termed Bhagwant Mann as a "rubber stamp" chief minister.

"This (Punjab) government is running from Delhi and not from Chandigarh. Two days ago Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi). He held a meeting in the absence of the Punjab CM. This is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab," said Punjab Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa. Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu termed the meeting a clear breach of federalism and insult to Punjabi pride.

Taking to Twitter to slam AAP leaders, Sidhu posted "Chalane do aandhiyaan hakeekat kee, na jaane kaun se jhonke se baharoopiyon ke mukhaute ud jaen" (The winds of reality will blow away the masks of deceivers) "Punjab IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann's absence. This exposes the Defacto CM and Delhi remote control. A clear breach of federalism, an insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify," Sidhu wrote.

Former CM of Punjab and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh alleged that the worst fear has come true and Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab long before expected. "Worst was feared, worst happened. Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi," said Singh.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday called on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He is expected to hold discussions over the implementation of 300 units of free electricity in Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

