HP: Telephones of AAP leaders being tapped, alleges party

A Himachal Pradesh AAP leader on Tuesday alleged that telephones of his party colleagues are being tapped in the state by the ruling BJP.

AAP's state spokesperson Gaurav Sharma claimed that this is being done as the BJP is disappointed after his party’s roadshow in Mandi a few days.

He, however, did not substantiate the allegation.

He claimed that Union minister Anurag Thakur inducted some state AAP leaders into the BJP in New Delhi to show his supremacy in the ongoing tussle between the central and the state leadership.

Responding to queries over the dissolution of his party’s working committee in the state, Sharma said AAP has five lakh members in Himachal Pradesh and its every member is like its office-bearer.

Sharma claimed that his party will form the government in the Assembly polls scheduled for later this year as the main contest will be between the ruling BJP and AAP.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party fears the BJP due to which it dissolved its working committee in Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement, Khanna said the image of AAP in the hill state is completely shattered as its leaders are openly joining the BJP.

He also accused the party of making false promises to people.

AAP stands no chance in the hill state, he claimed.

The BJP leader said AAP came to power in Punjab by making unreasonable promises to people and now their MLAs are facing tough questions from people.

Khanna said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sought time from people to fulfil promises, which shows they have ''befooled'' people.

AAP had on Monday dissolved its working committee after some defections in its state unit. AAP’s state president Anup Kesari, general secretary (organisation) Satish Thakur and some other senior leader last week quit the party and joined the BJP.

AAP is trying to gain a foothold in the state ahead of the Assembly polls. The party had recently stormed to power in neighbouring Punjab.

