Thrissur diocese slams Congress, argues faction-feud in party helping AAP

The Archdiocese of Thrissur criticised the functioning of Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi in an article published in its mouthpiece "Catholic Sabha", arguing that the faction-fighting in the opposition party is allowing the rise of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 13-04-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 10:17 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Archdiocese of Thrissur criticised the functioning of Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi in an article published in its mouthpiece "Catholic Sabha", arguing that the faction-fighting in the opposition party is allowing the rise of the Aam Admi Party (AAP). The article highlighted the lack of leadership in Congress, arguing that the AAP is positioning as the national alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It also argued that the factional feud in Congress is the reason for the emergence of the AAP as the new national alternative to the BJP. It stressed that Congress is losing its opposition party status.

"Congress calculates that it can gain in the elections from the anti-incumbency factor, farmers' protest and its secularism plot. The lack of leadership and fight among the party leaders are hurting the interest of Congress," stated the "Catholic Sabha". According to the article, Congress remained a mere spectator while not offering any solution (to issues) while the BJP went ahead with its agenda of a 'Congress Mukt Bharat'. "Even though Priyanka Gandhi experimented in the Uttar Pradesh elections, congress was not in the picture (electoral battle). All know the reasons for Congress' defeat in the elections. But no one is ready to bring a solution. The Congress leaders were supporting the BJP's agenda of a 'Congress Mukt Bharat' by fighting among themselves," added the article published in "Catholic Sabha" under the title "Is the Congress party distancing itself from the proposed national alternative."

The article criticised Rahul Gandhi's 'double' stand for not taking charge of the party president but controlling the organisation from behind the curtains. It stated says "gone are the days when the name 'Gandhi' was enough to secure victory". It further argued that India will soon transform into 'Hindusthan of the Sangh Parivar forces with consequences for democratic and secular values". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

