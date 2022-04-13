Contractor death row: Karnataka CM Bommai assures investigation without state intervention

Amid the Opposition's demands for Minister KS Eswarappa's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Opposition is trying to "find fault in the incident" while assuring that the investigation will be done as per the law and without the state's intervention. "Investigation into the Santosh Patil suicide case would be conducted in accordance with the law and there would be absolutely no interference from the state", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Bommai said, "Opposition leaders are trying to find faults in the case. The investigation will bring out the truth as to who has played what role and what is the background. The truth will come out. The party top brass is aware of the issue." The Karnataka Chief Minister said that he will speak to Minister KS Eswarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death, to know about the latter's stand on his resignation over the matter. "The FIR has been registered in the Santosh Patil suicide case. Details have been obtained. I will speak to minister KS Eshwarappa over the phone and also talk to him personally," said Bommai.

When the Chief Minister's attention was drawn to Eshwarappa's statement that he is ready to resign if the CM instructs, Bommai said," I do not know what he has said. Things will be clear if I speak to him directly. We will decide after discussing a few issues." Patil who was a BJP leader and a contractor and had accused the Minister Eshwarappa of corruption was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.

A Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the dismissal and arrest of state Minister KS Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's mysterious death. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he has directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the matter.

"I have instructed the police officers to ensure a systematic, speedy, honest, and transparent investigation with assistance from the Forensic Lab," Bommai added. (ANI)

