AAP protest at Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's residence at 4 pm on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:00 IST
Representative Image
The AAP will hold a protest outside the residence of the Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Wednesday against the alleged ''vandalism'' by saffron party leaders at Delhi Jal Board's Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR).

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain had on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forcibly entered the Delhi Jal Board's Sonia Vihar UGR with around 300-400 people and created a ruckus there.

The BJP leader, however, denied the allegation and termed it ''fake news''.

''The Aam Aadmi Party will gherao the residence of BJP state president Adesh Gupta today at 4 pm in connection with vandalism at Sonia Vihar underground reservoir (UGR),'' the AAP said in a statement Jain had inaugurated the Sonia Vihar UGR of 2.68 crore liters capacity on March 2.

The UGR augmented water supply in Karawal Nagar and the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in northeast Delhi, benefitting around six lakh residents of unauthorized colonies like Shiv Vihar, Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, Ambika Vihar, Johripur, Dayalpur, and Sadatpur.

