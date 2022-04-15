Left Menu

Narayan Gambhir appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

The Centre on Friday appointed Narayan R Gambhir as Officer on Special Duty to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi for a period of two years, one month and 15 days on a co-terminus basis.

The Centre on Friday appointed Narayan R Gambhir as Officer on Special Duty to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi for a period of two years, one month and 15 days on a co-terminus basis. Gambhir is presently deployed as Additional Private Secretary to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Ministry of Personnel in an order issued on Friday mentions his appointment to the new post with effect from "the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on co-terminus basis with the Minister or till he ceases to function as OSD to the Minister or until further orders, whichever is the earliest". "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for the appointment of Gambhir as Officer on Special Duty to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs at the level of Deputy Secretary for a period of 2 years, 1 month and 15 days (i.e. balance period of four years of working as OSD in the Minister's staff) with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on co-terminus basis with the Minister or till he ceases to function as OSD to the Minister or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," said the order. (ANI)

