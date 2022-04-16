CM Bommai hits out at Cong's SR Patil for holding tractor rally over early implementation of irrigation projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday hit out at Congress leader SR Patil for holding a five-day tractor rally seeking the early implementation of irrigation projects in the northern region saying that the latter did not do anything when his party was in power. "Patil would have earned fame if Congress government had tried to implement the irrigation projects. He himself was a minister, it was their own government. He is taking out a rally without doing anything when was in power," Bommai told media persons here.

Patil commenced the tractor rally on April 13 from Nargund in Gadag district and will conclude in Bilagi taluk on April 17. Speaking about the Karnataka cabinet expansion, CM Bommai said that the subject would be discussed during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national president JP Nadda's visit to the state.

Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

