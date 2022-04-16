Ukrainian leaders to go to bank, IMF meetings
Ukraine is sending top officials to Washington for next week's spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, where discussion will focus on the Russian invasion and its impact on the global economy. Coming to the gathering are Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, according to a World Bank official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit had not been officially announced.(AP) RUP RUP
