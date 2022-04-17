Left Menu

PM greets people on Easter

Greeting people on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in society.Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.Happy Easter May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society, Modi said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 08:59 IST
''Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society,'' Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

