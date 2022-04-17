PM greets people on Easter
Updated: 17-04-2022 08:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 08:59 IST
Greeting people on Easter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in society.
Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
''Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society,'' Modi said in a tweet.
