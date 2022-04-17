Loudspeaker row: Muslims should understand religion is not bigger than law, says Raj Thackeray

In wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that the Muslims in the country should understand that "religion is not above law and country" while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques. "We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," Thackeray said.

The MNS chief asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers". Notably, Thackeray had earlier warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3, or else the party workers will put up speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

"I only have to say to the Hindus across India to wait till May 3. And after that, play Hanuman Chalisa in front of all such mosques that don't take down the loudspeakers," he said. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said, "Clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken."

Reacting to the statement, Thackeray said that he needs to take permission before conducting his rally, however, this is not the same case with loudspeakers being used in the mosques. "If I have to conduct a rally and deliver a speech, I do need permission from the police. Who gives them permission to pray on loudspeakers daily? The Muslim community should understand that it is not a religious issue but a social issue. It is only about the loudspeaker, I feel there is no need for it," he said.

Talking about the Delhi Jahangirpuri violence and stone-pelting that erupted following a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra, the MNS chief said, "Such things should be answered in a similar manner, otherwise, those people will not understand." Thackeray said that he would hold his next public meeting on May 1 in Aurangabad and visit Ayodhya on June 5.

"I will hold a public meeting on May 1 in Aurangabad. I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. If because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir is possible. It would be good if I go there," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)