Political leaders in UP pay tributes to ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary

Leaders from across political parties paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his 95th birth anniversary on Sunday.

The event was held at Chandra Shekhar Udyan.

Newly elected Ballia MLC and Chandra Shekhar's grandson Ravishankar Singh Pappu was among those who paid tributes to the late prime minister and pledged to follow his path.

Samajwadi Party leader Gobind Chaudhary said freeing the country from foreign debts will be the real tribute to Chandra Shekhar.

Chandra Shekhar, who served as the prime minister from November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991, headed a government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from the Indian National Congress.

