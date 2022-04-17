Left Menu

Political leaders in UP pay tributes to ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:52 IST
Political leaders in UP pay tributes to ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from across political parties paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his 95th birth anniversary on Sunday.

The event was held at Chandra Shekhar Udyan.

Newly elected Ballia MLC and Chandra Shekhar's grandson Ravishankar Singh Pappu was among those who paid tributes to the late prime minister and pledged to follow his path.

Samajwadi Party leader Gobind Chaudhary said freeing the country from foreign debts will be the real tribute to Chandra Shekhar.

Chandra Shekhar, who served as the prime minister from November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991, headed a government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from the Indian National Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022