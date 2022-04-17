Left Menu

DMK, Congress, allies keep off 'Chitrai Visha' in Raj Nivas

Updated: 17-04-2022 17:52 IST
Puducherry, Apr 17 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan presided over the 'Chitrai Vizha' at her office-cum-residence Raj Nivas here on Saturday. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs of the AINRC, BJP and AIADMK took part in the vizha (festival) held on New Moon Day in the Tamil month of 'Chitrai' but the opposition parties and their allies boycotted the event.

The Lt Governor, expressing concern over the boycott by the Congress, DMK and their allies, said she had invited all of them. ''However, let's not politicise the boycott as that will only mar friendship'' she said.

Chief Minister, speaking on the occasion, said Chitrai Vizha would be held every year at Raj Nivas as this was part of promoting Tamil culture, and opening the gates for tourists to visit Puducherry.

Folk artistes presented programmes followed by dinner hosted by the Lt Governor.

DMK convenor and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Siva said in a release later the party kept off, as developmental plans relating to Puducherry were put in cold storage by the Central government and that there was no point in participating in such functions.

He alleged that the Lt Governor was assuming virtually all the powers of an elected government, hence the DMK kept off.

The Congress did not give any reason for staying away.

