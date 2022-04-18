Ilayaraja likening PM to Ambedkar keeps social media abuzz

Maestro Ilayaraja's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comparing him to Dr B R Ambedkar is witnessing both opposition and support in the social media while BJP national president JP Nadda has hit out at harsh criticism.

The celebrated Tamil composer, in his foreword to a book 'Ambedkar & Modi, Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation', by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, has made the comparison and lauded pro-women initiatives like the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

The criticism in social media since Saturday against Ilayaraja could be summed up as ideological, which claim that Modi cannot be compared to Ambedkar as the former is committed to Hindutva while the latter is a reformist leader who dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the oppressed people. Supporters defend the praise for Modi saying the maestro has only pointed out a fact that both the Prime Minister and Ambedkar went on to succeed against all odds through sheer work and despite belonging to socially disempowered sections of society. Also, they say Ilayaraja commending Modi for schemes aimed at welfare of women, including a legislation against triple talaq, would have made Ambedkar proud.

The war of words spilled over to the political arena with the BJP coming out in full support to the renowned musician. Supporters of Left parties and pro-Tamil and Dalit outfits are among those who have opposed in social media Ilayaraja comparing Modi with Ambedkar. The ruling DMK said no one from the party has expressed any opinion on the maestro's comment on Modi. The DMK is also not inclined to spell out any view on the matter, said party MP and organising secretary R S Bharathi in a statement. Tamil Nadu unit BJP president K Annamalai, on his twitter handle, posted a letter of his party chief Nadda to the people. In the letter, Nadda, in reference to Tamil Nadu and without naming Ilayaraja, says: ''In Tamil Nadu, elements aligned to the ruling party in the State have left no stone unturned in verbally lynching, smearing and humiliating one of India's tallest music maestro just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies. Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet co-exist happily but why take to insults?'' On BJP leader and Union Minister L Murugan's remark that Ilayaraja has the freedom of expression to praise Modi, the DMK said the Minister should understand that others with a different viewpoint have the same right to make criticisms. The DMK warned Murugan to not drag the DMK into the issue. Meanwhile, Ilayaraja's son Yuvan Raja (Yuvan Shankar Raja) in a Instagram post said he is a 'Dark Dravidian, Proud Tamizhan' seen by some people as a remark against the right wing. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a tweet, said, ''Music Celebrity iconic legend Thiru. @ilaiyaraaja is the pride of TamilNadu & India. His expression from bottom of his heart saying #Modifullfillsambedkardreams is Welcome. as it reflects million brilliant fair minds.'' BlueKraft Foundation, on its website, says ''The book is a prism that reflects upon the multitude of contributions of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in the nation-building process. Many of his ideas and interventions continue to define our governance paradigm, especially with PM Narendra Modi at the helm ensuring that his legacy is revived.'' ''The book studies the points of intersection of India’s development story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ideals of Babasaheb. It also highlights the striking parallels between the two towering personalities that succeeded against all odds and worked to dismantle stifling social structures that they themselves experienced from close quarters.'' PTI VGN NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)