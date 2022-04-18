BJP, associates trying to create 'communal situation' in country: Pawar

The BJP and its associates are trying to create ''communal situation'' in the country, NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged on Monday, comments coming in the backdrop of violence in several states during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques raging in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, the NCP, a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state, was at the forefront of creating an atmosphere of harmony among people, he said.

In a series of tweets, Pawar said spread of communal ideology is a “matter of concern” and added the NCP will also flag issues relating to common citizens such as rise in prices of petrol, diesel, gas and edible oil.

“The BJP and its associates are trying to create communal situation in the country. We are taking part in works of creating awareness among the people and creating atmosphere to ensure harmony among them,” Pawar tweeted in Marathi.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand saw violence during Ram Navami, while clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which nine policemen and a civilian were injured.

In Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has asked the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, citing noise pollution, and threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques in a higher volume if his demand was not met. The BJP has supported Raj Thackeray's demand.

Without naming anyone, the former Union Agriculture minister also said on the micro-blogging site that many leaders have expressed a wish to bring together parties opposed to the BJP.

He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has informed him about it in writing.

“She is expecting (Maharashtra) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and me to take initiative in this regard. We will make the final decision after speaking to other leaders. But no date has been fixed yet (for such a meeting),” he added. Pawar, who visited Bengaluru on Monday, said the NCP is building its organisation at the national-level and noted Karnataka, where assembly polls are due in 2023, is one of the states where the party's base is weak.

Pawar added he or his party colleagues will visit the BJP-ruled southern state in between over the next year to expand its activities and base there.

