Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 04:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 04:38 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.
