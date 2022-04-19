Left Menu

UK not looking to help Russia, minister says on swapping Putin ally for captured Britons

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 11:57 IST
Brandon Lewis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • United Kingdom

Britain is not going to be looking at how to help Russia, a senior minister said on Tuesday when asked about the prospect of swapping pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for two British fighters who were captured in Ukraine by Russian forces.

The Britons appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and asked to be exchanged for Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities.

Asked on Sky News whether a possible swap was something the government would get involved with, Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said: "We're actually going through the process of sanctioning people who are close to the Putin regime, we're not going to be looking at how we can help Russia."

