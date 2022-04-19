Left Menu

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel's Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes

Updated: 19-04-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:37 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  Turkey
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with Israel's President Isaac Herzog, after Israeli interventions on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque last week, Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not say when the call would take place.

On Sunday, Erdogan said he told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit".

