Left Menu

Reveal names of those who offered bribe: Bajwa to Kejriwal

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to disclose names of those who offered bribe after AAP came to power in the state, days after the ruling partys national convener made the claim.Kejriwal on Saturday in Delhi had said after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, several big mafia who were looting Punjab started approaching him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs seeking favours by offering bribe.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:15 IST
Reveal names of those who offered bribe: Bajwa to Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to disclose names of those who offered ''bribe'' after AAP came to power in the state, days after the ruling party’s national convener made the claim.

Kejriwal on Saturday in Delhi had said after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, several ''big mafia'' who were looting Punjab started approaching him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs seeking favours by offering bribe. Reacting to the claim, Bajwa, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state, told Kejriwal that ''without naming them and taking firm action'', he is letting them escape justice.

''Remember, you are now in power in Punjab, not in the Opposition,'' said Bajwa.

''@Arvind Kejriwal ji these are serious allegations. Name the people who offered you bribe and take strict action,'' Bajwa said in a Punjabi tweet on Monday while tagging a video clip of Kejriwal in this regard. State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too had raised the issue on Monday.

Warring, in a Hindi tweet had said while taking and giving bribe is an offence, offering it to a chief minister ''is a serious crime''.

He said not making public the names of the mafia who offered bribe tantamount to giving them silent support.

Kejriwal had said last week said, ''All big mafia, who were looting Punjab, started approaching me, Mann, our ministers, MLAs, party functionaries, asking what is the system in your party, who has to be approached with bribe.'' ''We told all of them to work honestly, otherwise, they will be put in jail. And everything fell in their place. See within a month your electricity became free. We saved every penny for this,'' Kejriwal had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022