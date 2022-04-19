Left Menu

UK parliament to vote on probing claims PM Johnson misled parliament - The Sun

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 18:45 IST
UK parliament to vote on probing claims PM Johnson misled parliament - The Sun

UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will let lawmakers vote on whether to refer for investigation claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament over his breach of COVID-19 rules, a Sun reporter said on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have said they could seek a vote on referring Johnson to a parliamentary committee to probe whether he deliberately misled lawmakers when he said that all rules were followed in Downing Street.

"Sources now confirming Speaker will grant a Commons vote on Boris Johnson's Partygate claims," Jack Elsom, a reporter for The Sun newspaper said on Twitter, adding that the vote was most likely to be held on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022