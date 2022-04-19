Left Menu

Amit Shah to visit Puducherry on April 24

Later, he would launch development projects in the union territory.Shah would visit the BJP office here to address office-bearers of the Puducherry unit.This is his first visit to Puducherry after the N Rangasamy-led coalition government assumed office last year.

19-04-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Puducherry on April 24 during which he will participate in government-sponsored functions and a party event. Shah would participate in an event at Pondicherry University to mark the 150th birth anniversary of saint-philosopher Aurobindo. He would take part in the convocation of the territorial government-run Indira Gandhi Medical College in neighbouring Kadirkamam. Later, he would launch development projects in the union territory.

Shah would visit the BJP office here to address office-bearers of the Puducherry unit.

This is his first visit to Puducherry after the N Rangasamy-led coalition government assumed office last year. The BJP is a constituent of the AINRC-led coalition ministry here.

Sources said the Home Minister who would arrive here from Delhi on the morning of April 24 would be received at the airport by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister Rangasamy and territorial Ministers among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

