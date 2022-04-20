Frame national policy on loudspeakers, implement it in Guj, Delhi first: Shiv Sena tells PM
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded that the Union government come out with a national policy on the use of loudspeakers, and implement it in BJP-ruled states first.
The use of loudspeakers has become a hot-button issue after MNS chief Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded that loudspeakers at mosques in Maharashtra be removed.
''On behalf of my party, I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to frame a national policy on the use of loudspeakers and implement it first in the states like Bihar, Delhi and Gujarat,'' Raut told reporters here.
Maharashtra will follow suit automatically as it abides by the law of the land, he added.
''Your people have created a controversy over the use of loudspeakers, so a national policy is required,'' he further said, taking a swipe at the BJP.
Loudspeakers have not been removed in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh yet, said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.
The Union government framed a policy banning cow slaughter, but exempted the northeastern states and Goa since the chief ministers of these states opposed the ban on cow slaughter, he said, asking ''where is the national policy in this regard.'' ''Enact a national policy on loudspeakers and implement it strictly if you have the courage,'' Raut said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Delhi
- mosques
- Sanjay Raut
- Raut
- Rajya Sabha
- Uttar
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM instructs officials to take 'special care' in completing work within given time-frame
Our responsibility to keep country united, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Raj Thackeray's comment on loudspeakers at mosques
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut demands strict action against fraudulent mobile apps
Price rise issue raised in Rajya Sabha
ED attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's properties in Rs 1,034 cr land scam case