PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:19 IST
Frame national policy on loudspeakers, implement it in Guj, Delhi first: Shiv Sena tells PM
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded that the Union government come out with a national policy on the use of loudspeakers, and implement it in BJP-ruled states first.

The use of loudspeakers has become a hot-button issue after MNS chief Raj Thackeray earlier this month demanded that loudspeakers at mosques in Maharashtra be removed.

''On behalf of my party, I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to frame a national policy on the use of loudspeakers and implement it first in the states like Bihar, Delhi and Gujarat,'' Raut told reporters here.

Maharashtra will follow suit automatically as it abides by the law of the land, he added.

''Your people have created a controversy over the use of loudspeakers, so a national policy is required,'' he further said, taking a swipe at the BJP.

Loudspeakers have not been removed in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh yet, said Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.

The Union government framed a policy banning cow slaughter, but exempted the northeastern states and Goa since the chief ministers of these states opposed the ban on cow slaughter, he said, asking ''where is the national policy in this regard.'' ''Enact a national policy on loudspeakers and implement it strictly if you have the courage,'' Raut said.

