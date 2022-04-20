Left Menu

UK Labour Party sets out bid to trigger contempt investigation into PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2022 17:42 IST
UK Labour Party sets out bid to trigger contempt investigation into PM Johnson
Britain's opposition Labour Party on Wednesday published details of its attempt to instigate a parliamentary investigation into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament in his initial response to reports of COVID breaches in his office.

Lawmakers will on Thursday vote on a motion which, if passed, would refer Johnson to parliament's Committee of Privileges to consider whether his conduct amounted to a contempt of the House of Commons.

