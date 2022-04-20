Left Menu

Samajwadi Party flays BJP over demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri and said that it is the BJP's another attempt to "snatch the bread of the poor."

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:49 IST
Samajwadi Party flays BJP over demolition drive in Jahangirpuri
Visual of demolition drive in North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri on April 20 (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri and said that it is the BJP's another attempt to "snatch the bread of the poor." Notably, the North MCD had launched an "encroachment removal action programme" today after the violence erupted during a religious procession on April 16 in the area, wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area would be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive.

"Against the spirit of the Constitution and the Supreme Court, the bulldozer carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri is another BJP attempt to snatch the bread of the poor," the Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated). The party further alleged that the move will tarnish India's democratic heritage on the world stage.

"This human rights crushing message will tarnish India's cultural and democratic heritage on the world stage," the party tweeted. Earlier today, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive. The court's order came even as bulldozers started razing structures in the area as per orders of the BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation and amid heavy police presence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022