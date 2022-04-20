Samajwadi Party flays BJP over demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri and said that it is the BJP's another attempt to "snatch the bread of the poor." Notably, the North MCD had launched an "encroachment removal action programme" today after the violence erupted during a religious procession on April 16 in the area, wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area would be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive.

"Against the spirit of the Constitution and the Supreme Court, the bulldozer carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri is another BJP attempt to snatch the bread of the poor," the Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi (roughly translated). The party further alleged that the move will tarnish India's democratic heritage on the world stage.

"This human rights crushing message will tarnish India's cultural and democratic heritage on the world stage," the party tweeted. Earlier today, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive. The court's order came even as bulldozers started razing structures in the area as per orders of the BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation and amid heavy police presence. (ANI)

