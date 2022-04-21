Maha: BJP MP accuses authorities of not taking action on threat letter he received

Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, BJP MP from Maharashtra's Nanded, on Wednesday alleged that although he had forwarded to the police and the district authorities a threat letter he had received earlier, they are yet to take action on it. In a video message, the parliamentarian claimed that the letter was sent to the Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police and also district collector for inquiry, but nothing happened further. ''I received the letter earlier...I don't want any kind of police protection, but this letter was not taken seriously...'' he said. He once again demanded that the probe into the murder of local builder Sanjay Biyani be handed over to the CBI.

