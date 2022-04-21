Left Menu

Maha: BJP MP accuses authorities of not taking action on threat letter he received

Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, BJP MP from Maharashtras Nanded, on Wednesday alleged that although he had forwarded to the police and the district authorities a threat letter he had received earlier, they are yet to take action on it. I received the letter earlier...I dont want any kind of police protection, but this letter was not taken seriously... he said.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:11 IST
Maha: BJP MP accuses authorities of not taking action on threat letter he received
  • Country:
  • India

Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, BJP MP from Maharashtra's Nanded, on Wednesday alleged that although he had forwarded to the police and the district authorities a threat letter he had received earlier, they are yet to take action on it. In a video message, the parliamentarian claimed that the letter was sent to the Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police and also district collector for inquiry, but nothing happened further. ''I received the letter earlier...I don't want any kind of police protection, but this letter was not taken seriously...'' he said. He once again demanded that the probe into the murder of local builder Sanjay Biyani be handed over to the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022