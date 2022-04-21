Left Menu

A 'rubber doll' has become Punjab's CM: Sidhu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:06 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday dubbed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a ''rubber doll'', alluding to the Opposition's charge that the state government is being run by the AAP leadership from Delhi.

He claimed the law and order situation in Punjab had ''deteriorated drastically'' under Mann's government with 40 people killed in a month.

Sidhu along with former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and Ashwani Sekhri met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here and raised several issues, including the law and order situation in the state, during the meeting.

After the meeting, the Congress leader said the governor gave them a patient hearing.

''He showed his concern over the burning issues,'' Sidhu said.

The former Punjab Congress chief said the law and order situation in the state has ''deteriorated drastically'' under Mann's government.

He claimed 40 people have been killed in the state in the last month.

Sidhu asked, ''Does he (Bhagwant Mann) care about Punjab?'' ''A 'rubber da gudda' (rubber doll) has become the chief minister,'' said Sidhu, alluding to the Opposition's charge that the state government is being run by Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal through ''remote control'' from Delhi.

Sidhu further alleged the Punjab government is using the police force to target those who raise their voice against Kejriwal.

''You (AAP government) are politicising the police force to use it for your own interests.

''Whether it is 'badlav' (change) or 'badla' (vendetta)... vendetta politics has started,'' he said.

Sidhu's remarks came a day after the Punjab Police visited the homes of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and Congress' Alka Lamba in connection with a case registered over ''inflammatory statements'' against Kejriwal.

Both leaders have been summoned for questioning on April 26.

