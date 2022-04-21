Left Menu

U.S. extradition jet for Hondura's Hernandez due later on Thursday

A top Honduran official had said previously that the plane was due to land at 7.00 a.m. Hernandez, who was president from 2014-2022, has been accused in the United States of accepting millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting alleged drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:15 IST
U.S. extradition jet for Hondura's Hernandez due later on Thursday
Juan Orlando Hernandez Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • Honduras

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plane due to be used for the extradition of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is set to arrive in Honduras at 1 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), police in the country said on Thursday. A top Honduran official had said previously that the plane was due to land at 7.00 a.m.

Hernandez, who was president from 2014-to 2022, has been accused in the United States of accepting millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for protecting alleged drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution. He has denied the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022