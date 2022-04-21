Jharkhand BJP chief blames 'appeasement politics' for pro-Pak slogans in Giridih

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Thursday blamed the Hemant Soren government for the "pro-Pakistan slogans" raised when Md Shakir Hussian was enroute to filing nomination for contesting the elections for the Mukhiya from Dokodih panchayat in Giridih, and said that the appeasement politics is responsible for the incident. Notably, a video went viral in which pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during a nomination filing for the Panchayat election under the Gandey police station area on Wednesday.

Mukhiya candidate Md Shakir's supporters were sloganeering in his support near the block office gate where the pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. Giridih police registered a case under relevant sections and arrested Shakir and two of his supporters. Speaking to ANI, Deepak Prakash said, "In recent times, especially in the last two years, since Hemant Soren's government has come to power, there has been a continuous gathering of anti-national forces at many places in the state. The politics of appeasement is responsible. It is getting an encouragement that's why they are openly raising anti-national and pro-Pakistan slogans in the Panchayat election of the state."

The BJP state chief alleged that the Hemant Soren government failed to take action against such anti-national forces. "Even before this incident, many anti-national forces were active in Jharkhand and the state government failed to control it. It is clear that the incident has happened in the Gandey police station area of Giridih of Jharkhand," the BJP chief said.

The persons who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans were arrested after much pressure was put by the BJP on the government. "The state government should have taken quick action on the Giridih incident. The government acted under the pressure of BJP. It was due to our pressure that the FIR was registered and the people raising slogans were arrested," he said.

However, the BJP leader demanded the arrest of the "mastermind" behind the incident. "The arrest and filing of the FIR into the matter is fine but I believe that the mastermind behind the incident is still far away from police and I demand that police should arrest immediately those anti-national who provoke people to raise such slogans," Prakash said.

A total of 10 persons were named in the FIR in connection with the viral video. Further investigation is underway, said Giridih SDPO Anil Kumar Singh. (ANI)

