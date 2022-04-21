TMC's fact-finding team to visit Delhi's Jahangirpuri

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent its fact-finding committee to Bagtui village in Rampurhat of Birbhum district in West Bengal, a five-member delegation of female MPs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Friday, where the demolition drive was carried out by the civic body, informed party sources. The TMC leaders including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sajda Ahmed, Aparupa Poddar, Mala Roy, and Satabdi Roy will visit Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Samajwadi Party has also announced a five-member delegation for the Jahangirpuri area tomorrow. A delegation of 16 members of Congress including Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhry, AICC Gen Secretary Ajay Maken and AICC Incharge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil visited the Jahangirpuri area today.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday visited the demolition site and called the BJP-ruled civic body's demolition drive unconstitutional. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, called the drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a "targetted drive" and accused the BJP of vigilante justice.

Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. (ANI)

