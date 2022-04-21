Left Menu

No decision on extending Title 42 immigration policy -Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there had been no decision on whether to extend Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system.

"There has been no decision on extending Title 42," Biden told reporters at the White House after remarks on Ukraine aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

