No decision on extending Title 42 immigration policy -Biden
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there had been no decision on whether to extend Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system.
"There has been no decision on extending Title 42," Biden told reporters at the White House after remarks on Ukraine aid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-U.S., allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings
U.S. Oklahoma passes bill banning near-all abortions
U.S. approves $95 mln boost to Taiwan's air defense system
TOP WRAP 3-U.S., allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings
TOP WRAP 2-U.S., allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings