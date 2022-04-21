Left Menu

U.S. House to consider new aid for Ukraine as soon as next week- Pelosi

"We'll learn about that in the next day or so, to be taken up as soon as we can next week," she told reporters at a photo opportunity with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal before a bipartisan meeting about the needs of Ukraine. Biden, who announced an additional $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Thursday, said the amount of additional help in the upcoming request was still being decided.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:27 IST
U.S. House to consider new aid for Ukraine as soon as next week- Pelosi
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider additional aid for Ukraine as soon as next week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, after President Joe Biden announced plans to ask Congress for more assistance for Kyiv. "We'll learn about that in the next day or so, to be taken up as soon as we can next week," she told reporters at a photo opportunity with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal before a bipartisan meeting about the needs of Ukraine.

Biden, who announced an additional $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Thursday, said the amount of additional help in the upcoming request was still being decided. Shmyhal earlier attended meetings at the White House, including with Biden and members of his cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022