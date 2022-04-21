Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami visits Gorakhnath temple, announces building special corridor for 17 major temples

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:32 IST
U'khand CM Dhami visits Gorakhnath temple, announces building special corridor for 17 major temples
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Kailash Chandra Gahtori, who vacated his Champawat seat for him to contest a bypoll, visited the famous Gorakhnath temple on Thursday.

He offered prayers at the temple and announced to build a special corridor for 17 major temples in the Kumaon region. Accompanied by Gahtori and former cabinet minister Yatishwaranand during the visit, Dhami said the Gorakhnath temple will be among the 17 major temples for which a special corridor will be built.

Building of the special corridor will ensure the development of the major temples in the region besides giving a boost to tourist activities, the chief minister said.

